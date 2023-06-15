Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Brenda: "Silent no more!"

"I've seen compassionate care be taken away by this distraught cognitive dissonance that has taken over our society."— Nurse Brenda

Source video:

Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman in Honour of Sean Hartman

Filmed September 3, 2022, at a rally before a march in Canada

https://drshoemakercovidtruth.com/hot-topics/

