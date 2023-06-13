Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman, Father of Sean Hartman, at the Rally for the Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada

"Based on the medical history, I can say to you, your son was killed by the vaccine. Immediate symptoms within 48 hours of the shot, including symptoms of thrombosis or hemolysis, the fact that marks under the eyes, something was going on with his hematologic system and the only thing that had happened was 48 hours before, he got a toxic shot."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker to Dan Hartman

Read more

Source video:

Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman in Honour of Sean Hartman

Filmed September 3, 2022, at a rally before a march in Canada

https://drshoemakercovidtruth.com/hot-topics/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply