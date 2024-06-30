Warning in '22: Double-Jabbed James Wishes He Weren't (Excerpt)
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Double-Jabbed James Wishes He Weren't (Excerpt)
"I don't trust doctors anymore now. You know? It's just. I don't trust the government, I don't trust the media, I don't doctors. You know, it's just like, what do you believe now?"
Source video:
Cafe Locked Out
I'm Double Jabbed But Now Have Questions
Cafe Locked Out, May 8, 2022
https://rumble.com/v13xrub-im-double-jabbed-but-now-have-questions.html
