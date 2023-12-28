"Do not let them do it to you. Why? Because they're going to step up next and take something else from you."—Danny Hulkower, NYC Sanitation Worker, Speaks Out Against the Jab Mandates
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Danny Hulkower, NYC Sanitation Worker
"Whether or not you're going to take it, whether you believe in it, fight for it now, get, end this. Do not let them do it to you. Why? Because they're going to step up next and take something else from you."
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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