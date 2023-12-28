Danny Hulkower, NYC Sanitation Worker

"Whether or not you're going to take it, whether you believe in it, fight for it now, get, end this. Do not let them do it to you. Why? Because they're going to step up next and take something else from you."

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Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply