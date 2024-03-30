Cindy Young, a Canadian Long-term Care Worker, Talks About Her Jab Injuries

"People need to know what's going on out there because it's not fair. It's not fair."

Read more

Source video:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Bmna3qIBuzYh/

via https://article.wn.com/view/2022/07/30Cindy_M_Young_From_Ontario_Telling_Her_Vaccine_Injury_Story/

[As of September 18, 2023 when I last checked it, this website has been taken down. Neither does it appear in the waybackmachine.org— TB]

Alternative site:

posted July 1, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1ao9fl-cindy-m-young-from-ontario-telling-her-vaccine-injury-story-.html

hat tip: T.ME/COVIDBC

