"It's an Insane Policy"— Warning in '22: US Senator Ron Johnson Blasts the Mandates
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
US Senator Ron Johnson: It's an Insane Policy
"The bottom line here is the vaccine does not prevent infection, does not prevent transmission. So why would we make anybody take it?"
Source video:
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1598058275613777920?s=20
9:55 PM, November 30, 2022
