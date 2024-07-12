US Senator Ron Johnson: It's an Insane Policy

"The bottom line here is the vaccine does not prevent infection, does not prevent transmission. So why would we make anybody take it?"

Source video:

https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1598058275613777920?s=20

9:55 PM, November 30, 2022

