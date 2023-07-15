"I felt like an elephant was sitting on me"— Jennifer & Benny's Vaccine Injury Stories
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Jennifer & Benny's Vaccine Injury Stories
"I felt like an elephant was sitting on me"— Jennifer
"It was like he was an 80 year-old man."— Benny's Mom
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Source video:
From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
Jennifer and Benny's Stories, Posted April 29, 2022
https://rumble.com/v12yh6p-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-jennifer-and-bennys-stories.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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