Jennifer & Benny's Vaccine Injury Stories

"I felt like an elephant was sitting on me"— Jennifer

"It was like he was an 80 year-old man."— Benny's Mom

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Source video:

From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

Jennifer and Benny's Stories, Posted April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12yh6p-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-jennifer-and-bennys-stories.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply