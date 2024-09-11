"Wake up! This is World War III"— Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic Court
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court: "So wake up! This is World War III"
"This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity."
Read more
Source video:
"Dr. Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court"
Posted August 4, 2021
https://rumble.com/vkqs1o-dr.-zelenko-schools-israeli-rabbinic-court.html
also posted at:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fjwitJt8ARxD/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free