For this fourth quarter of 2025 look for a post on Mondays, Wednesdays, and some Fridays. For those who may be new here: Transcriber B’s Substack is dedicated to spotlighting my transcripts of censored and shadow-banned “counter-official-narrative” videos of 2021-2023 (in addition to a rare few exceptions outside this time frame, and occasional time outs for memes). I still have many transcripts in-line for a spotlight here, so you can expect to see two to three posts weekly through the rest of this quarter until December 22, 2025, after which I’ll be taking a break for the holidays, to resume posting again in the new year.

In addition to posting transcripts, I continue working on the index. Posts may appear scattershot here on this substack, but a glance at the index will offer you a focused picture of the list.

As noted in “What’s this all about?” these transcripts are for the historical record; I would not necessarily agree with everything every one of these individuals says in these videos, nor with what they have said elsewhere, or might say in the future.

To the memes:

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share