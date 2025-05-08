Nurse Stephanie, Injured After One Jab, Speaks Out in Perth, Australia

"Remember to be kind to one another, for you do not know the reasons why people had to get the jab. Many people's livelihoods were held over their heads with their families relying on them. Compassion, empathy, kindness and understanding is what is required now and should be practiced always. Don't judge anyone for their decisions because many didn't voluntarily choose this. United we win, divided we fall. Words to think about."

Source video:

"Stephanie's Jab Injury Story"

Max Freedom, October 17, 2022 [filmed September 17, 2022]

https://rumble.com/v1oejcf-stephanies-jab-injury-story.html

