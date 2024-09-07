Apologies for the poor quality screenshot. I somehow misplaced the screenshot I took at the time I made the transcript, and now I find that the video, although still there with the original post, will not load; I just get that circle going round and round and round.

Jab-Injured Nurse Lyndsey Saw Her Blood Under the Microscope: "um, not good" "We need help. There are so many of us that are injured. We are dying. If you guys want your research, you have to come and get us, you have to seek us out. Tell us you want to research us. If not, we're not going to be alive much longer."

Source video:

Lyndsey, RN ( at ) HouseLyndsey

https://twitter.com/HouseLyndsey/status/1705310913308369136

September 22, 2023

attached video

https://twitter.com/i/status/1705310913308369136

