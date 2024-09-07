"Um, not good"— Jab-Injured Nurse Lyndsey Saw Her Blood Under the Microscope
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Jab-Injured Nurse Lyndsey Saw Her Blood Under the Microscope: "um, not good" "We need help. There are so many of us that are injured. We are dying. If you guys want your research, you have to come and get us, you have to seek us out. Tell us you want to research us. If not, we're not going to be alive much longer."
Source video:
Lyndsey, RN ( at ) HouseLyndsey
https://twitter.com/HouseLyndsey/status/1705310913308369136
September 22, 2023
