Brianne Dressen: Ghost

"There is one word that summarizes what's happening to the covid vaccine injured, there is one word to describe us, and it is ghost."

Read more

Source video:

Clip via Twitter from Brianne Dressen's Testimony at Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety, Washington DC, December 8, 2022

Tweet posted Dec 9, 2022

https://twitter.com/React19org/status/1601004424390127617?s=20&t=nKlmmjWd5HgRfLnWugmCTg

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share