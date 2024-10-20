"There is one word to describe us, and it is ghost"— Brianne Dressen on the Jab Injured
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Brianne Dressen: Ghost
"There is one word that summarizes what's happening to the covid vaccine injured, there is one word to describe us, and it is ghost."
Source video:
Clip via Twitter from Brianne Dressen's Testimony at Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety, Washington DC, December 8, 2022
Tweet posted Dec 9, 2022
https://twitter.com/React19org/status/1601004424390127617?s=20&t=nKlmmjWd5HgRfLnWugmCTg
