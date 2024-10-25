Consuelo Warns the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Truth doesn't mind being questioned, but a lie does. They condition you to believe that people like us are unhinged, harmful conspiracy theorists so that you don't listen to us because once you go down that rabbit hole and learn the truths that we've learned, there's no looking back."

Source video:

"8-16-2022 San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session"

countysandiego, streamed August 16, 2022

[1:22:49 - 1:24:36]

