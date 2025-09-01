Time Out for White Clots & Do-Not-Comply Memes— Plus a Shout Out for Musician Rob MyJob and csofand's "Places of the Passed, State List of Monthly Mortality Statistics"
Transcribing to resume shortly
And relatedy—
Hat tip for Rob MyJob:
Finally, a shout out to csofand’s important contribution towards documentating the covidian catastrophe in the United States— a state list of monthly mortality statistics:
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free