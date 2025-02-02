Time Out for Do Not Comply Memes
Transcript posting to resume shortly
For more on the white clots, see:
And see also the collection of transcripts:
https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138644.html
Back to the memes…
About Ivermectin— see:
Independent Medical Alliance
FLCCC Alliance Statement on the Settlement Reached in Case Against DHHS for Telling the Public to “Stop it” Regarding Taking Ivermectin to Prevent and Treat COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A settlement has been reached between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the plaintiffs in a groundbreaking case filed in federal court to decide if the FDA violated its authority as a federal health agency in telling the public to stop taking ivermectin, a safe, well-studied, and proven drug for the prevention and treatment o…
Read more
10 months ago
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose
In my book, The War on Ivermectin, Chapter 33 is called “The Horse Dewormer PR Campaign.” I invite you to see this previous post where I detail the campaign’s highly coordinated and sequentially timed actions between the FDA, CDC, AMA, APHA and corporate controlled media (i.e. late night hosts, news broadcasts, newspapers etc). Clearly, the goal of the campaign was to convince the public that ivermectin was a dangerous and ineffective horse dewormer…
Read more
10 months ago
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings
FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
Yesterday I posted an overview of the FDA’s (and other agencies) coordinated actions which led to the lawsuit against the FDA. Ultimately, the FDA decided to settle with “us” out of court (at their request mind you, not ours…
Read more
10 months ago
