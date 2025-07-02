For this third quarter of 2025 look for a post on Mondays, Wednesdays, and on occasional Fridays. For those who may be new here: Transcriber B’s Substack is dedicated to spotlighting my transcripts of censored and shadow-banned “counter-official-narrative” videos of 2021-2023 (in addition to a rare few exceptions outside this time frame). I still have many transcripts in-line for a spotlight here, so you can expect to see updates here for a while yet, albeit at this slowing pace.

As noted in “What’s this all about?” this work is for the historical record; I would not necessarily agree with everything every one of these individuals says in these transcripts, nor with what they have said elsewhere, or might say in the future.

P.S. Warmest thanks to journalist and Brownstone writer Bill Rice, Jr., for his recent post about the transcripts:

P.P.S. Thanks to Bill Rice Jr.’s post many of you reading this may be new subscribers. I don’t do much here on Transcriber B’s Substack in the way of pointing to things apart from the transcripts and occasional memes, but if you happen to also be new to recognizing that the covid “vaccines” were grossly misrepresented to the public, and in fact did more harm than good, I can warmly recommend this documentary released just last month. It’s a little over an hour long and well worth watching— and importantly, unfunded and free, with no sponsorship. Unfortunately, I can say that I have transcribed a horrifyingly large number of similar accounts of neurological injury as the one shown in this documentary; it’s not so rare. Again, kudos to this documentary and everyone involved in making it. I found it well worth the hour and a bit it took to watch it through, and it deserves to be widely shared and seen.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM1L3ZToSW5zCVBakZvQKl7kC4ZEUwb9A

Somewhat astonishingly, the documentary is still there on YouTube. It’s the sort of thing that would have been pulled down immediately anytime from 2020 to 2024.

