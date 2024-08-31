About ivermectin. What Dr. Mary Talley Bowden says in her tweet is 100% true. See:

FLCCC Alliance Statement on the Settlement Reached in Case Against DHHS for Telling the Public to “Stop it” Regarding Taking Ivermectin to Prevent and Treat COVID-19

The FDA agrees to remove website and social media posts on ivermectin and COVID-19

FLCCC Alliance, March 22, 2024

See also:

FDA Loses its War on Ivermectin: Agrees to Remove All Related Social Media Content and Consumer Advisories on Ivermectin Usage for COVID-19

by Jim Hᴏft Mar. 22, 2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/fda-loses-its-war-ivermectin-agrees-remove-all/

The FDA Settled With Us Because They Knew They Were Going To Lose

After 4 years of catastrophic health agency tyranny, physicians finally score a legal victory. I think the FDA settled because their Pharma masters were terrified of discovery. Here is the backstory.

Followup about settlement:

Back to the memes:

Even the gaslit gaslight, as in this last example below. There were a lot of these sorts of “so-what-if-you-don’t-know-what’s-in-it-just-take-it” social media posts that I saw screenshots of in 2021-2022. I wish I’d collected more. It really was a thing. —TB

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share