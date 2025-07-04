In case anyone needs a refresher, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the US Constitution, are:
First Amendment - Fundamental freedoms
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Second Amendment - Right to bear arms
Third Amendment - Quartering soldiers
Fourth Amendment - Searches and seizures
Fifth Amendment - Rights of persons
Sixth Amendment - Rights in criminal prosecutions
Seventh Amendment - Civil trial rights
Eighth Amendment - Cruel and unusual punishment
Ninth Amendment - Unenumerated rights
Tenth Amendment - Rights reserved to the states and the people
But let’s face it, we’ve had some challenges of late….
Yeah, I know, I ran this one the other day. Indulge me, it’s my favorite meme and it’s apt for today and every day:
