In case anyone needs a refresher, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the US Constitution, are:

First Amendment - Fundamental freedoms

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Second Amendment - Right to bear arms

Third Amendment - Quartering soldiers

Fourth Amendment - Searches and seizures

Fifth Amendment - Rights of persons

Sixth Amendment - Rights in criminal prosecutions

Seventh Amendment - Civil trial rights

Eighth Amendment - Cruel and unusual punishment

Ninth Amendment - Unenumerated rights

Tenth Amendment - Rights reserved to the states and the people

But let’s face it, we’ve had some challenges of late….

Yeah, I know, I ran this one the other day. Indulge me, it’s my favorite meme and it’s apt for today and every day:

Share