A welcome note to new readers: My focus is on transcribing censored and shadow-banned counter-narrative video of 2021-2023. But memes are part of the historical record as well, and given that on at least a couple days of the month I need to take a break, I post a batch of memes. Some of them I find disturbing, but most of them make me laugh. Make of them what you will.

That link in the meme is https://zenodo.org/record/8120771/files/AUTOPSY%20REVIEW%20SUPPLEMENTAL%20TABLE%201.pdf?download=1

Hat tip: Nurse Dee Dee

Yo! This is a picture of writer Jenna McCarthy, she of the truth-telling can-do spirit. Check out her Substack https://substack.com/@jennamccarthy

This actually was my comment that Steve Kirsch tweeted. That canine model who appears to be delighted to be getting his jab, that’s not my dog.— TB

This diagram is from the speech by molecular biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, professor at UCSF, for Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable on November 2, 2021. You can find the link to the video of that roundtable and my transcript at:

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/175922.html

This is a screenshot from a photo from:

This one has a lot of text, but it’s worth getting in there, making it larger if you need to.— TB

This penultimate meme is from Dee’s Substack— see the link to her post about it below— TB

