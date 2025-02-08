NOTE

By Toby Rogers, Jan 17, 2025

You’re just minding your own business and a Genie appears and makes you an offer:

Genie: Using your existing research skills you will discover a pattern in the data about harms from a widely used consumer product that happens to be toxic. When you write, publish, and speak about that information you will definitely save some lives and quite possibly save civilization itself… and maybe even stop a genocide.

You: Cool! Sounds great! I always wanted to — wait, is there a catch?

Genie: Yes, when you discover this pattern, you will be eager to share this evidence with others. But when you do, nearly all of your former friends and family will treat you like a leper and this will continue for the rest of your life.

You: What!? That doesn’t make sense. You said that this is a noble project that will save lives!

Genie: It will never make sense. The world is not a rational place. You’re talking to a Genie right now.

You: Wow, that’s a tough trade. Let me think about it.

Genie: You already agreed to it.

You: No, I didn’t.

Genie: Yes, you did. You agreed to it at birth when you came into this world with a conscience. Besides, to ignore this now would be a mental prison for eternity, given your conscience.

You: Whoa.

Genie: This is the price paid by all mystics, gurus, and saints throughout history. It’s just the way things work around here.

[And poof the Genie disappears.]

/end scene, life begins anew



