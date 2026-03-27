Relatedly:

Sesame Street totally on board. See: Oh, Does Rosita Have a Boo Boo?

Relevant links:

Here is the US government webpage explaining Emergency Use Authorization:

https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization

If you read it carefully, you will find that by taking a covid “vaccine” at the time they were introduced and then widely mandated, you were in fact participating in a phase 3 trial, that is, an experiment.

And here is the US government webpage about the clinical trials (in other words, experiments), which were anticipated to conclude in March of 2023:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584

Moooar “winter of death” & etc. memes

Michael Gray Griffith https://substack.com/@cafelockeddown

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