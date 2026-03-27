Time Out for a Big Batch o' WTF Was All That Memes
Transcript posting to resume shortly
Relatedly:
"Nobody knows where it came from"— Scott Gottlieb tells "Face the Nation" that CDC's 6-foot distance recommendation was "arbitrary"
Sesame Street totally on board. See: Oh, Does Rosita Have a Boo Boo?
Relevant links:
Here is the US government webpage explaining Emergency Use Authorization:
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization
If you read it carefully, you will find that by taking a covid “vaccine” at the time they were introduced and then widely mandated, you were in fact participating in a phase 3 trial, that is, an experiment.
And here is the US government webpage about the clinical trials (in other words, experiments), which were anticipated to conclude in March of 2023:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584
Moooar “winter of death” & etc. memes
Michael Gray Griffith https://substack.com/@cafelockeddown
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