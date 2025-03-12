Daniel Shep TikToks About His and His Wife's Vaxx Injuries: Selected Videos 2021

"Peace and love everybody. I'm staying positive."

Read more

Source videos:

Here we go again !!!

December 1, 2021

Reply to leah-uno's comment

"can u call him Mr peanut and talkabout what Mr peanut told u?"

November 9, 2021

Back to hospital

October 25, 2021

Reply to use75457789's comment

"Just to clarify, you said 30-40 people a DAY? That seems really high, could you recheck possibly if not sure"

October 21, 2021

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share