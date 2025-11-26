"Three more shots in, these are my people"— Stirling Smith, Who Refused to Comply, Details the Deaths and Injuries
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Stirling Smith, Who Refused to Comply, Details the Deaths and Injuries After Shot 3
“These are my people... These are all my friends that have not spoken to me”
Read more
Source video:
“Stirling Smith, Arlington, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA”
The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 15, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2uh63m-stirling-smith-arlington-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free