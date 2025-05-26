"This thing needs to be banned immediately"— Kevin Kervick Urges FL Governor DeSantis to Pull the Covid Jabs
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Kevin Kervick: "this thing needs to be banned immediately"
"it does not work, doesn't prevent transmission, it doesn't prevent severe injury or death, it does nothing other than harm people."
Source video:
"Governor DeSantis - Please ban the COVID 19 jab immediately"
oldschoolcounselor, December 20, 2023
https://rumble.com/v42cqmp-governor-desantis-please-ban-the-covid-19-jab-immediately.html
