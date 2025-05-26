Kevin Kervick: "this thing needs to be banned immediately"

"it does not work, doesn't prevent transmission, it doesn't prevent severe injury or death, it does nothing other than harm people."

Source video:

"Governor DeSantis - Please ban the COVID 19 jab immediately"

oldschoolcounselor, December 20, 2023

https://rumble.com/v42cqmp-governor-desantis-please-ban-the-covid-19-jab-immediately.html

