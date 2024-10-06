Dave, Whose Sister Lorna Noonan Died After AstraZeneca, Speaks Out in Dublin

"This is what she looked like before vaccine. Right? This is what she looked like, yeah? Yeah? You see this? Everybody see this? Yeah? And this is what a vaccine does to people. This is what it does. You know? They're not safe. They're not safe. They're dangerous. They're killers. The people have done this, they've murdered her. That's what they've done, they murdered her."

"Dave shares his pain at losing his sister Lorna to the ASTRAZENCA VACCINE 15/06/2023

On Thursday the 15th of June WakeUpéiRe went to Leinster House to highlight the ongoing struggle to get recognition for some of the victims of the covid vaccine.

[UPDATE: video has been removed "for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines"]

