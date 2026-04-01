"This is total lawlessness"— Billy Kozis, Healthcare Worker, Lashes the NYC Council Over Jab Mandates
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Billy Kozis, NYC Healthcare Worker
“This is total lawlessness and now we’re seeing that the science was never followed from the beginning”
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
2:50:30
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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