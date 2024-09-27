Kellai Rodriguez, Severely Injured After Second Jab, On the Pain of Gaslighting

"It's time to stop allowing doctors and nurses to treat us with such disgust and demand they be held accountable for their uncompassionate treatment of covid vaccine injured people and demand they stop ignoring and dismissing what's happening to thousands of us around the world. This is my story and I will not stop sharing until every single one of us has a diagnosis and a treatment plan in place."

Source video:

"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

