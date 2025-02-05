Julie Threet's Public Comment Before the Butte County Board of Supervisors (California)

"I'm here as an advocate for the vaccine injured, me being one of them, and for my daughter Hannah Jane who is a healthcare worker who I'm advocating for her, too. And I'm also now advocating for my mother. This is my mother, Jane, murdered last Monday by Moderna."

"MODERNA MURDERED MY MOTHER * 08-23-22 * BUTTE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS"

PrayingHawk144, posted August 24, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1h4cjn-moderna-murdered-my-mother-butte-county-board-of-supervisors-08-23-22.html

