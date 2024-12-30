Attorney Jonathan Emord Speaks to Cheers and Applause in Virginia

"This crisis is more than just a horrific medical crisis with individuals suffering because they've been denied accurate information, because they've been coerced and cajoled into getting the jab against their will, when their children have been coerced and cajoled to get the jab against their will. This is a crisis of liberty in America."

Source video:

"Jonathan Emord - Lobby Day 2023"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted January 25, 2023

https://rumble.com/v271z1i-jonathan-emord-lobby-day-2023.html

