“This is criminal”—Brian Hooker, PhD Slams the CDC for Burying Jabs Data on Myocarditis
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Brian Hooker, PhD Slams the CDC for Burying Jabs Data on Myocarditis
“This is criminal”
Read more
Source video:
“Dr Brian Hooker reveals shocking evidence of fraud at CDC”
Andy@tyrannywatch, posted November 5, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/76QFuzH1yddy/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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