“This is an outcry”— A Doula Speaks Out About Post-Jabs Shedding and Severe and Unusual Menstrual Bleeding
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
A Doula Speaks Out About Post-Jabs Shedding and Severe and Unusual Menstrual Bleeding
“This isn’t about conspiracy theories, this is about standing up for the health of humanity... something is happening behind the scenes that they’re coming after women’s health.”
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Source video:
“Covid Vaccinated are effecting health of Unvaccinated”
Daveswildcamping, posted April 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vfrqw7-covid-vaccinated-are-effecting-health-of-unvaccinated.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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