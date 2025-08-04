"This is a war against God"— Brucha Weisberger Takes the Microphone at a Mandate Protest in Brooklyn
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Brucha Weisberger at a Mandate Protest in Brooklyn: "This is a war against God"
"They're killing us with remdesivir. They're killing us with the shot. It's a bioweapon.”
Read more
Source video:
"Brucha Weisberger speaking in Brooklyn 2/13/22"
Macabim- Doctors and Scientists United to Save Humanity
https://rumble.com/vuwv7c-brucha-weisberger-speaking-in-brooklyn-21322.html
Please note: This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find many other subjects covered in the index.—TB
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free