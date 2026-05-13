"This is a religious liberty issue, and we feel that our greatest successes in the courts will be on the grounds of religious liberty"— Attorney Brian Festa Talks About Jab Mandates Litigation
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Attorney Brian Festa, Co-Founder of We the Patriots USA, on Mandates Litigation
“This is a religious liberty issue, and we feel that our greatest successes in the courts will be on the grounds of religious liberty.”
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Source video:
“#3 Panel 3: Ethical Considerations”
HealthrightsMA, Posted Oct 22, 2021 [filmed October 12, 2021]
https://rumble.com/vo3t2d-3-panel-3-ethical-considerations.html
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