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Attorney Brian Festa, Co-Founder of We the Patriots USA, on Mandates Litigation

“This is a religious liberty issue, and we feel that our greatest successes in the courts will be on the grounds of religious liberty.”

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Source video:

“#3 Panel 3: Ethical Considerations”

HealthrightsMA, Posted Oct 22, 2021 [filmed October 12, 2021]

https://rumble.com/vo3t2d-3-panel-3-ethical-considerations.html

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