“This is a real emergency... This isn’t normal and something’s going on”— Unjabbed Social Influencer Talks About Shedding Causing Heavy Periods and Disturbed Cycles
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Unjabbed Social Influencer Talks Shedding Causing Heavy Periods and Disturbed Cycles
“This is a real emergency... This isn’t normal and something’s going on”
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Source video:
“This is Really Happening”
mynicolle, April 23, 2021
https://rumble.com/vfzwzx-this-is-really-happening.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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