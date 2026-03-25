“This is a free country”—Health Counselor Tabitha Forte, Recovered from Covid, Then Put on Unpaid Leave for Refusing the Jabs, Lashes the New York City Council
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Tabitha Forte, NYC Health Counselor
“There never should have been a mandate in the first place. This is a free country.”
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
Time stamps: [4:53:22-4:55:25]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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