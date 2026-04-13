“They’ve not eliminated the control group and they needed to”— Nigel Watson, an Englishman in Finland, Explains the Ferocity of the Jabs Mandates
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2021
Nigel Watson, from Finland, Explains the Ferocity of the Jabs Mandates
“They’ve not eliminated the control group and they needed to.”
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Source video:
“They’re desperate: they can’t eliminate the control group!”
Nigel Watson, posted December 7, 2021
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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