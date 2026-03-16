This is one of the earliest videos posted to social media about the covid vaccine injuries. It was quickly censored, but saved and reposted by mynicolle onto rumble May 11, 2021.

— TB

SCREENSHOT - to watch the video, click on the link below

Nurse Practitioner Tamika Morrow Talks About the Data

“They’re saying it’s a safe vaccine. Well that’s not the truth... Stay away from the vaccine, it’s dangerous.”

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Source video:

“Whistleblower nurse exposes vaccine agenda”

mynicolle, posted May 11, 2021

https://rumble.com/vgurz5-whistleblower-nurse-exposes-vaccine-agenda.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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