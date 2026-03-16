"They're saying it's a safe vaccine. Well that's not the truth"— Tamika Morrow, Nurse Practioner, Shows the Documents from Moderna and Pfizer
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
This is one of the earliest videos posted to social media about the covid vaccine injuries. It was quickly censored, but saved and reposted by mynicolle onto rumble May 11, 2021.
— TB
Nurse Practitioner Tamika Morrow Talks About the Data
“They’re saying it’s a safe vaccine. Well that’s not the truth... Stay away from the vaccine, it’s dangerous.”
Read more
Source video:
“Whistleblower nurse exposes vaccine agenda”
mynicolle, posted May 11, 2021
https://rumble.com/vgurz5-whistleblower-nurse-exposes-vaccine-agenda.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free