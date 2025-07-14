Dr. Robert Malone, Inventor of the mRNA Vaccines, Blasts the Jab Mandates

"These vaccines are designed for the original Wuhan strain that are mismatched for omicron. They do not prevent infection, viral replication, or spread to others. In other words, the vaccines are leaky, they have poor durability, and even if every man, woman, and child in the United States were vaccinated with these products, they cannot achieve herd immunity. Furthermore they're not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remain uncharacterized."

Source video:

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion"

Senator Ron Johnson, Streamed on January 24, 2022

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Round Table

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

[1:56:58 - 2:03:15]

