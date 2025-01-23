SCREENSHOT— DR: SAM SIGOLOFF

DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

* Part I: Dr. Sam Sigoloff Tells His Story

"They're lying"

Source video:

"Dr. Sam Sigoloff, a family medicine physician and US Army Major"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, June 14, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ua02d-dr.-sam-sigoloff-a-family-medicine-physician-and-us-army-major.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share