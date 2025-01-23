"They're lying"— DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance - Pt. 1
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2023
DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance
* Part I: Dr. Sam Sigoloff Tells His Story
"They're lying"
Source video:
"Dr. Sam Sigoloff, a family medicine physician and US Army Major"
Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, June 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ua02d-dr.-sam-sigoloff-a-family-medicine-physician-and-us-army-major.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free