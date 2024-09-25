"They're killing the kids"— Medical Coding Expert Albert Benavides ("Welcome the Eagle") Speaks out, Harlem NYC
Transcript of a video of 2024
My focus is on transcribing censored and suppressed video of 2021-2023, but once in a rare while I make an exception. This one was filmed only a few days ago.— TB
Medical Coding Expert Albert Benavides ("Welcome the Eagle") Speaks out, Harlem NYC
"They're killing the kids"
Read more
Source video:
untitled embedded video (scroll down to second video on the page)
Substack post, September 23, 2024 [filmed September 19, 2024]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free