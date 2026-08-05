“They know... They know all of it. And they have for months”— Brianne Dressen Blasts the Heads of the NIH, FDA, and CDC for Ignoring and Suppressing Reports of Covid Jab deaths and Injuries & More
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Brianne Dressen Exposes Fraud in the AstraZeneca Clinical Trial and US Government Coverup
“Here is your proper informed consent. If you get covid you will get medical help. But I’m afraid to tell you, if you have this reaction [points to herself], that reaction [points to other panelist], that reaction [points to other panelist], Mattie’s reaction [points to Mattie de Garay], Doug’s reaction [points to Doug Cameron], you are on your own. The government won’t help you. The drug companies won’t help you. Your medical teams will have no idea what to do with you. Financially you will be on your own. You will be completely on your own.”
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Source video:
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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