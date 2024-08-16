Alex Stein Talks to Alison Morrow About Trolling the Dallas City Council (Excerpt)

"They know I'm the cringe lord."

Read more

Source video:

"City council troll goes viral with vaccine rap || Alex Stein"

[clip from interview]

Alison Morrrow, January 18, 2022

https://rumble.com/vsxhan-city-council-troll-goes-viral-with-vaccine-rap-alex-stein.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share