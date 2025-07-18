"They can break rocks"— Polly St. George ("Amazing Polly") Disses the Emily Osters in 2022
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Amazing Polly Says: They Can Break Rocks (excerpt)
"Honestly, how can you trust these people ever again?"
Read more
Source video:
"Pandemic Amnesty? Not a Chance in Hell"
by Amazing Polly, November 1, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1qzwua-pandemic-amnesty-not-a-chance-in-hell.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free