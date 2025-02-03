SCREENSHOT

Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out About Microclots Following the Spikeshots

"So the huge concern about this mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage... and the worst is yet to come because, you know, there's some tissues in your body like intestine and liver and kidneys that can regenerate to quite a good degree, but brain and spinal cord and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they're damaged, it's permanent. Like all these young people who are getting myocarditis from the shots, they have permanently damaged hearts. It doesn't matter how mild it is, they will not be able to do what they used to be able to do because heart muscle does not regenerate... And not only is the long term outlook very grim, but with each successive shot the damage will add and add and add. It's going to be cumulative because you're progressively getting more and more damage to the capillaries."

Read more

Source video:

"Whistleblower Paramedic Speaks Out" [Note: title refers to a later segment of the show]

Laura-Lynn & Friends

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, September 25, 2021

https://rumble.com/vmyl4h-whistleblower-paramedic-speaks-out.html

