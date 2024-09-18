Dr. Kelly Victory (Dr. Drew’s co-host) and guest Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. Ryan Cole on Placentas with Spike (Brief Excerpt)

"These placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them. These placentas have antibodies in them. These placentas have induced excess inflammation in them."

Source video:

"Foot-Long Blood Clots" From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole w/ Dr Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

December 1, 2022

Dr. Drew YouTube Channel

