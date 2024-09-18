"These placentas have spike protein in them"— Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Speaks Out (brief excerpt)
Transcript of a brief excerpt from a shadow-banned video of 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole on Placentas with Spike (Brief Excerpt)
"These placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them. These placentas have antibodies in them. These placentas have induced excess inflammation in them."
Source video:
"Foot-Long Blood Clots" From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole w/ Dr Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew
December 1, 2022
Dr. Drew YouTube Channel
