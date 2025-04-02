Jane Stone Speaks Out About Her Debilitating Injuries Following One Dose of Pfizer

“It's really hard to swallow that I’m a breast cancer survivor but got my butt kicked by the covid vaccine....I have met thousands of others like me...We need to stop denying that covid 19 vaccine injuries exist.”

Source video:

“IDAHO VICTIMS OF PANDEMIC POLICY AND LAW pt 4”

Victimsofthepandemic, posted December 14, 2022 [livestreamed September 26, 2022]

https://rumble.com/v20kjhe-idaho-victims-of-pandemic-policy-and-law-pt-4.html

