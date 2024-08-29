"There's thousands of people that are suffering like myself"— Mona Hasegawa at the DC Rally
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Mona Hasegawa Speaks Out for the Jab Injured at the Washington DC Rally
"there's thousands of people that are suffering like myself and a lot of the people in the group are very suicidal right now"
Source video:
"Mona Hasegawa"
Vaccine Injury Stories from Angel Medic, posted December 29, 2022
https://rumble.com/v22u28q-mona-hasegawa.html
