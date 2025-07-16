"There are so many nonsense things in all this"— President John Magufuli Disses the Covid Tests and Calls on Tanzanians Not to Panic
Transcript of a censored video of 2020
My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video in English from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which was recorded in 2020.— TB
Tanzanian President John Magufuli Disses the Covid Tests and Calls on Tanzanians Not to Panic
"There are so many nonsense things in all this"
Read more
Source video:
"Tanzanian President John Magufuli: Even Papaya and Goats are Covid-positive"
Woltmann, July 9, 2021 [filmed May 2020]
https://rumble.com/vjm80n-tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-even-papaya-and-goats-are-covid-positive.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free