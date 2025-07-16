My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video in English from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which was recorded in 2020.— TB

Tanzanian President John Magufuli Disses the Covid Tests and Calls on Tanzanians Not to Panic

"There are so many nonsense things in all this"

Read more

Source video:

"Tanzanian President John Magufuli: Even Papaya and Goats are Covid-positive"

Woltmann, July 9, 2021 [filmed May 2020]

https://rumble.com/vjm80n-tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-even-papaya-and-goats-are-covid-positive.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share