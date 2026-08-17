SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

ICU Covid Nurse Kimberly Overton, Founder of Nurse Freedom Network, on the Hospital Holocaust

“The ventilators are the new gas chambers. And this shamelessly corrupt system used its nurses to carry out their sinister plan. Remdesivir, ventilator, death. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.”

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Source video:

“San Antonio Rally - Kimberly Overton - Founder, Remnant Nursing Services”

Halt Hospital Homicides, posted April 17. 2023

https://rumble.com/v2isop9-san-antonio-rally-kimberly-overton-founder-remnant-nursing-services.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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