Debby Rempe Advocates for Sidney, Ryleigh, and Other Covid Jab-Injured Children

“The vaccine-injured are covid’s dirty little secret. In the push to extend the vaccine to everyone, we have been ignored, shadow-banned on social media, and dismissed by doctors, the media, and even friends and family. And because these injuries cause a wide variety of symptoms, it is easy to deny they’re caused by the vaccines.”

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Source video:

“Debby Rempe - Lobby Day 2023”

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted January 25, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2747p4-debby-rempe-lobby-day-2023.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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