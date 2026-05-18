“The vaccine-injured are covid’s dirty little secret”— Debby Rempe Advocates for Sidney, Ryleigh, and Other Covid Jab-Injured Children
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Debby Rempe Advocates for Sidney, Ryleigh, and Other Covid Jab-Injured Children
“The vaccine-injured are covid’s dirty little secret. In the push to extend the vaccine to everyone, we have been ignored, shadow-banned on social media, and dismissed by doctors, the media, and even friends and family. And because these injuries cause a wide variety of symptoms, it is easy to deny they’re caused by the vaccines.”
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Source video:
“Debby Rempe - Lobby Day 2023”
Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted January 25, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2747p4-debby-rempe-lobby-day-2023.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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